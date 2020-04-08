After two daughters, producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus





After two daughters, Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani, now their producer father Karim Morani tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is undergoing treatment.

Karim’s brother Mohomed told Mirror Online. “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital,” he said.

Karim’s elderest daughter Shza Morani showed symptoms of the diease after she returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. She was admitted to Nanavati hospital. While his youngest daughter and actress Zoa Morani contracted the disease after she returned from Rajasthan in mid-week of March.

“She had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” a source told PTI.

The Moranis reside in Juhu, Mumbai and the entire building is now under complete lockdown. Other celebrities living in this area are Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Hrithik Roshan and Jeetendra and others.