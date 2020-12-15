After testing Covid-19 negative, Neetu Kapoor reunites with her dear ones





A week after testing coronavirus negative, Neetu Kapoor reunited with her loved-ones. A picture of the reunion was shared by her daughter Riddhma Kapoor Sahni which showed Neetu posing with designer and good friend Manish Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Riddhima among others.

On Friday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the good news that her mom is Covid-19 negative. Sharing a picture with mom Neetu, Riddhima expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for her mother’s good health. "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today," Sahni wrote.

Neetu in her recent post confirmed that she has been tested positive for the virus.

"Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor''s advice and feeling better," she had said in a statement.

Neetu Kapoor contracted the virus while shooting for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in Chandigarh. After she was tested positive, she isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh and later she was flown down to Mumbai via an air ambulance arranged by her actor son Ranbir Kapoor.