After testing Covid-19 negative, Alia Bhatt goes back to work





Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt after isolating herself post Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Covid-19 detection is back to work. Alia has been tested negative for the novel coronavirus and she returned back to work.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram story, in which she wrote: "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same." The ‘Raazi’ actress actress signed off by adding hashtags #DoGazzKiDoori and #MaskHaiZaroori to her post.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend and actor Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19. His mother Neetu Kapoor shared the news of her Instagram handle, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.

After Ranbir, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. After Ranbir and Bhansali detected positive for the virus, the actress isolated herself and she underwent test which came negative.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was highly applauded for her upcoming film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.