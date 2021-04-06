After rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests Covid positive





With every passing day, more and more celebrities are infected by the virus. The latest celebrity to be infected by the virus is Katrina Kaif. The actress announced of contracting the virus just one day after her rumoured boyfriend and actor Vicky Kaushal declared that he is diagnosed with the virus.

Katrina wrote in her Instagram story: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."

The actress requested all the people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested. "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too." She signed off the statement saying, "Grateful for all your love and support”, Katrina added.

on Monday, the ‘Uri’ actor announced that he has contracted the virus. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Vicky said in a statement posted on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen soon in Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 30. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen in cameo.