After Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's old video with Jiah Khan goes viral





Filmmaker Mahesh Bhattâ€™s old video with 16-year-ld Jiah Khan has now gone viral.

The video dates back to 2004 and it showed the late actress cozying up with Mahesh Bhatt. The duo sharing a heart laugh and chat and holding each otherâ€™s hand.

Earlier, Rhea Chakrabortyâ€™s old video with Rhea Chakraborty surfaced on net and has gone viral. The WhatsApp message of Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt also surfaced on net.

Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s case will soon receive the summon of CBI. Her father and brother Souvik Chakraborty are likely to be interrogated by CBI. CBI has taken over Sushantâ€™s death case and investigating every angle.