After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for Covid-19





After Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been tested positive for Covid-19. Bhansali contracted the virus while shooting with Alia Bhatt in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The shooting of the film has been put on hold and the crew members will undergo Covid-19 tests.

“SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The source added, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

Ranbir Kapoor has quarantined himself and under proper medication. After Ranbir and Sanjay tested positive, Alia Bhatt has quarantined herself. Reportedly, lately, actor Ajay Devgn also met Bhansali to shoot his part for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and hopefully he will also undergo test.

Here’s wishing the filmmaker a speedy recovery!