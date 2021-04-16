After Pawandeep, Ashish Kulkarni of ‘Indian Idol 12’ tests Covid-positive





After Pawandeep Rajan, another contestant named Ashish Kulkarni of the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’ has been tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently under home quarantined and will be singing virtually like his fellow contestant Pawandeep from his hotel room.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this happened. While Aditya was not shooting when he tested positive, Pawandeep’s reports did cause the team a little worry. However, none of the other contestants have shown any symptoms, and we are hopeful everyone’s result will come negative. Pawandeep, too is doing fine, and is looking forward to being back on the set soon,” added the source.

After testing positive, Pawandeep requested the judge to let him sing online and they readily agreed. Pawan will be seen singing live through a video call where he will be singing for the special guest and noted composer Anandji. The cast and crew also underwent tests and their result is awaited.

Earlier, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan also tested positive and he is currently under home quarantine.

Though Aditya has recovered from the disease, it is not yet sure when he will return to the show. Currently, the show is being conducted by Jay Bhanushali.