After New Year vacation, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt back to Mumbai

After New Year vacation to an undisclosed vacation, lovebirds Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay. The couple is spotted at the Mumbai airport. The ‘Raazi’ actress looks stylish white crop top with a beige colored overcoat and loose pants teamed with brown boots while Ranbir looks cool in blue denim, blue tee and blue cap with glasses. The actress looks bit weary.

The couple calmly walked out of the airport. Ranbir escorted his ladylove to the exit and both left the airport in the same car.

Alia also shared pictures from her beach vacation. Their good friend and director Ayan Mukherji also accompanied them.

Ranbir and Alia are dating for quite sometime and going strong and very often speculation about their impending wedding circulated. and Recently when Alia was asked about the same, she had said, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this [my wedding] all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet. I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side”.

