After kiss controversy, Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant share a warm hug





Let bygones be bygones, singer Mika Singh and sensuous Rakhi Sawant shared a warm hug after the duo got to meet each other by chance. They happened to meet at a coffee shop and keeping their past rivalry aside, the duo smiled and hugged each other.

They posed for the paparazzi outside the coffee shop and heaved praise on each other. In the video, Rakhi can be heard telling they are now friends and praised Mika for his philanthropic work during the pandemic. Mika also showered praise on Rakhi. He said, "Agar Bigg Boss chala hai toh because of Rakhi (If Bigg Boss 14 worked, it was because of Rakhi)."

In 2006, Rakhi Sawant filed a complaint against Mika Singh for kissing her forcibly during a celebration.