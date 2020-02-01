After ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Alaya F to star in ‘Student of the Year 3’





Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who debuted with Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ has bagged a lead role in the third installment of the successful franchise, ‘Student of the year’.

The shooting of ‘Student of the year 3’ will kick-start in Bangkok this summer.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had already hinted about SOTY 3 when he announced SOTY 2. He’d written on Twitter, “Am so excited and proud to handed the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing.” Even Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with the original, had said in one of his interviews, “People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”

In one of the interviews, Alaya once had named ‘Student of the Year 2’ actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria about how she learns from the mistakes made by her contemporaries. She had said, “Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take a note of their good points. I’ve also learnt to see them in the limelight.”

When the debutante was asked to comment on nepotism, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”