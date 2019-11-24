After big win, Anushka welcomes Virat Kohli at the airport with warm hug





Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after the big Test win in Kolkata at Eden Gardens and he was received by his actress wife Anushka Sharma with a big hug. The actress was waiting for Virat at the airport in her car and when the cricketer entered his car and received a warm hug.

The ‘PK’ actress was dressed in a pink jacket and sweatshirt. Overjoyed to see Virat, dressed in black casuals the loving wife and gave him a warm hug as soon as he stepped into the car. Anushka Sharma often accompanies Virat on his cricket tour but she did not join him in Kolkata for the test series.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make the cutest married couple. They have been always giving couple goals. While speaking to American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger, the cricketer said how he was the nervous when he first met Anushka.

“The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Talking about how he and Anushka are alike, Virat said, “She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut is 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting for it was 2008 August. We met in 2013 and out lives have been so similar in totally different worlds and then we got along so well. We were talking real things, we were talking things that a lot of people don’t connect with, only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about. So the connect was there immediately.”

Talking about their first date, he said, “It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually you didn’t really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other.”