After assault, Poonam Pandey to end marriage with husband Sam Bombay





Poonam Pandey alleged that her husband Sam Bombay assaulted her physically during honeymoon. She has filed police complaint against her husband and has decided to end her marriage with him.

Poonam said that Sam would become violent often but she thought that after marriage things will change but it did not happen. She added that Sam would get very possessive about her and lose his temper. She decided not to go back to him.

Speaking to TOI, Poonam revealed all about what happened in Goa. “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him,” she said.

Poonam says she will end her marriage with Sam, the actress said, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

Sam Bombay gets bail on Tuesday evening. Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to Sam on a surety of Rs 20,000, an official said.

Poonam had filed a police complaint claiming that her husband had assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences, he said.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, according to PTI. Medical tests will be conducted.

When Spotboye contacted Pandey, she refused to comment. “I am not in the right state of mind. I will talk to you soon and answer all the queries,” she said.

The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot.

After two years of courtship, Poonam and Sam got married at their home in Bandra in the presence of close friends and family members in attendance. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”