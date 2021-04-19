After Ashutosh Rana, Renuka Shahane, two sons test covid-positive





Despite receiving the first dose of covid vaccine, Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana and his wife Renuka Shahane contracted the virus. Ashutosh was contracted first and after that his actress wife Renuka Shahane and their two sons, Shouryaman and Satyendra Rana got tested positive.

The family has quarantined themselves and taking necessary precautions.

Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana has been tested positive after taking the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine. Last week, he took the first dose of vaccine with his wife Renuka Shahane.

The ‘Raaz’ actor penned a long note to inform his fans about the diagnosis. He started his note by wishing his fans on the occasion of Navratri.

His long note reads, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy." He further wrote, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."