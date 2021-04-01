After 5 years of marriage, Kirti Kulhari splits from husband Saahil Sehgal





Actress Kirti Kulhari today announced separation from husband Saahil Sehgal. The couple has been married for the past five years. The ‘Pink’ actor said that they separated in life but not on papers.

Kirti penned a long note to announce her separation, “A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of “being with somebody”, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.’

And the decision of “not being with somebody” brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS.

To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward… Always ???? Kirti Kulhari.”

No sooner she shared news, her fans and close pals reacted.Actress Divya Dutta commented, “Big hug to u my gal”, while Amrita Puri said, “So brave of you to be so honest and vulnerable on a public platform. But then you’ve always been (strong).”

Kirti Kulhari tied the knot with actor Saahil Sehgal in June 2016. The ‘Uri; actor in the past showered praise on her husband. “My marriage has affected my career in the best possible way. I have a husband who knows much more than me about films. I have learnt so much from him. We watch a movie and discuss things. I grew so much as a person and as an actor and all the apprehensions I had before my marriage, were all broken by him. He has supported me in the most amazing way and helped me reach where I am today.”

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari is currently filming for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please and Vipul Shah’s Human.