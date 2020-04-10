After 25 crores donation to PM-Cares, Akshay Kumar donates 3 cr to BMC





To fight the novel coronavirus, Akshay Kumar is making a huge contribution. After donating 25 crores donation to PM-Cares, the ‘Khiladi’ actor has now contributed Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support in the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the same on Twitter on Friday, writing, "After donating Rs25 crores to the PM CARES fund, Akshay Kumar contributes Rs3 crores to BMC to assist in the making of PPE, masks and rapid testing kits."

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him holding a playcard with #DilSeThankYou written on it, acknowledging those healthworkers who are tirelessly working in the time of crisis.

Sharing a video of himself, he wrote, "There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice (sic)."

More than 6000 people with infected with Covid-19 and the death toll risen to 199.