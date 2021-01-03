After 10 months, Aishwarya Rai steps out with Abhishek, Aaradhya





Almost after 10 months, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out of the house with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The trio was clicked at Hyderabad airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in complete black. She tied her hair in a ponytail. While Abhishek Bachchan donned a camouflage sweatshirt teamed with cream cargo pants with printed sneakers.

On the other hand, Aaradhya looked cute in a pink sweatshirt and matching pants, a headband, a mask and sneakers. The little munchkin held her parents’ hand as they headed towards the car.

Last year was terrible for the Bachchans parivar as except Jaya Bachchan, all had been tested positive for Covid-19. However, they successfully defeated the virus.











