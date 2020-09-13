Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for coronavirus





Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor issued a statement to inform about his health status. Aftab has been experiencing mild fever and dry cough for the past few days and when he got tested his result showed positive. Doctors currently advised him to remain in home quarantine.

"Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and mild fever and I got myself tested for Covid-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and authorities, I have been advised to home quarantine," the actor tweeted.

Aftab also requested that those who came in touch with him recently should also get themselves tested.



"I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as muvh as possible," he wrote.



On the personal front, Aftab and his wife Nin Dusanj welcomed a daughter last month.

On the work front, the actor recently launched his production house along with his wife, Nin Dusanj.