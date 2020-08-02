Aftab Shivdasani, Nin Dusanj blessed with a baby girl





Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl.

The overjoyed father shared the news on his Instagram account on late Saturday night, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now.”

Aftab Shivadasani shared a photo of tiny feet of his daughter.

Congratulatory wishes are pouring in. "Amazing news my brother! So happy for you both! Welcome to the bliss of parenthood and trust me, having a daughter is the most special part of fatherhood! #daddyslittlegirl #parenthood #itsagirl," Vivek Oberoi commented with multiple heart emojis.

“Congratulations to you and @nin_dusanj. Loads of love to the little bundle of joy!,” one Instagram user wrote. “Ohh my god! This is a great news!!! Hearty congratulations Mr & Mrs Shivdasani for this new and cute addition to your family! Stay blessed you 3! May god shower love and blessings in abundance! @aftabshivdasani @nin_dusanj,” another wrote.

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony.