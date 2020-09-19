Aditya Seal's father Ravi Seal passes away due to COVID-19





Actor Aditya Seal’s father Ravi Seal left for the heavenly abode on September 18th due to coronavirus. After he was tested positive for the virus, Ravi Seal was admitted to the hospital on September 6. Two days later on September 8, he was shifted to a nursing home.

Aditya’s close friend confirmed to Times of India about his father’s demise. For the last few days, Aditya Seal was with his father taking care of him. He performed the last rites of his father by taking all the necessary precautions.

His close friend confirming the news was quoted saying, “Ravi uncle tested COVID19 positive on September 6, and was admitted to a nursing home on September 8. After that, he was moved to a medical facility, specially meant for COVID19 treatment, in Andheri. However, Ravi uncle passed away in the morning on September 18, which has left the entire family devastated.”

The family is totally devastated and the actor is currently taking care of his family, “Aditya completed all the formalities, and is home with the rest of his family, looking after everyone,” added his friend.

Deepest condolence to the deceased family!