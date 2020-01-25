Aditya Roy Kapur denies wedding rumour with model Diva Dhawan





Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Malang’ denies wedding rumour with model Diva Dhawan.

When once host and filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show asked Aditya about his relationship status, the actor maintained that they are just friends. “She’s a lovely girl and an old friend,” he told Karan. “We met at a fashion show many years ago and we are good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays. So we got papped and stories started.”

The 34-year-old actor said that he is in no hurry to get married.

He said, “We have been friends for years and hadn’t met in a while. But we got papped and that’s where it started from. Marriage is something far fetched for me. I am in no hurry.”

According to the Times of India, Diva hails from US and made her modeling debut at the age of 14. She has walked the ramp for renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and others. Diva is quite popular on social media, and has over 165000 followers on Instagram. She has appeared in advertisements for several brands, including Hrithik Roshan’s HRX.

Reportedly, the dating rumour of Aditya Roy Kapur and model Diva Dhawan all started in 2018, when the actor was spotted exiting a restaurant with Diva in Mumbai. Later, the model had posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is seen kissing a man, whose face is not visible. Fans speculated the person to be Aditya.