Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for Covid-19





Singer and ‘Indian idol’ host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal have been tested positive for Covid-19. Aditya Narayan to his Instagram stories to share the news, he wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass”

As soon as Aditya Narayan shared the news of his diagnosis, several fans and well-wishers send speedy recovery to him and his wife. One fan commented, “Adii shwetuuuGet well soon sweetheartttsss!! Lots of love and blessings Do not panic...this bad time also will pass God bless you both”

Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar also commented. She wrote, “Get well soon”. Adhyayan Suman also reacted to the post. Actor Rahul Sudhir also wished a speedy recovery to the couple.