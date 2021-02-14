Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal lock lips on Kiss Day





On Kiss Day, singer-host Aditya Narayan locked lips with wife Shweta Agarwal. Aditya shared the adorable click on his Instagram story. No sooner the singer shared the post, it went viral.

While sharing the post, Aditya penned a heartfelt note saying, ‘Life is short! Find someone to love and kiss everyday’.

Aditya and Shweta met on the set of ‘Shaapit’ in 2010 and after dating for 10 years, they entered into wedlock on December 1st, 2020. They got married in ISKCON temple with only 50 guests in attendance due to coronavirus protocol.

In an earlier interview, Aditya had opened up about his relationship with Shweta. "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."