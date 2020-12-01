Aditya Narayan ties the knot with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal





Udit Narayan’s son and singer-host Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in the presence of close family members and relatives. The wedding was held at ISCKON temple with only 50 guests in attendance due to coronavirus protocol.

Aditya’s fan club shared the videos and pictures of the wedding. A video of the wedding card also circulated on net.

The first picture of Shweta and Aditya as a bride and a groom is being shared on net. Shweta looked perfect as a bride in a heavily embroided silver lehenga with pink dupatta while Aditya Narayan colour-co-ordinated with his bride in white bandhgala sherwani.

Earlier speaking about the pre-wedding ceremonies, father Aditya Narayan said, “The Mehendi was on Sunday. The Haldi ceremony on Monday was a family affair, and the wedding today will be at a small temple with just 50 guests in attendance, followed by a reception,” he said. “I’ve invited PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha ji, Dharmendra ji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, I don’t know if they will be able to attend.”

Aditya had spoken about Covid-19 restrictions in an earlier interview, “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

The ‘Indian idol’ host earlier spoke about his ladylove. He said, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December P.S.





