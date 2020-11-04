Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal’s roka ceremony picture





Host and singer Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his sweetheart Shweta Agarwal in December and the wedding festivities kicked-off with roka ceremony. The couple looked adorable as they posed with their family members.

In the photo, Aditya looked dapper in his grey-coloured shirt and matching denim, while Shweta looked gorgeous in her pink suit and flashed million-dollar smile. The duo also has 'shagun' in their hand.

He had revealed, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December."

Aditya had opened up on his wedding plans and had shared that he is going to get married in a temple with the love of his life, Shweta Agarwal, whom he has been dating for the past ten years. He had said, "We're getting married on December 1. Because of Covid19, we can invite only the close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests to gather at a wedding. But for now, it's going to be a wedding in a temple with just the immediate family present."