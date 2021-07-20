Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal expecting first child?





Singer and ‘Indian Idol’ host Aditya Narayan has made a big announcement that after 2022, he would give up hosting and try bigger things. He also hinted about becoming father next year.

He told Times Of India, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out.”

The ‘Ram Leela’ singer also hinted about becoming father next year.“I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father. The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success”. Aditya quips.

Aditya added that his time as a host is coming to an end. “It has enabled me to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life. It’s not that I will abandon TV, but I will do something else like participate in a game show or judge one. But my time as a host is coming to an end. After all these years of hosting, main apne pairon par khada hoon, par pairon par khade ho kar abhi pair mein thodi problem hone lagi hai. Ab seat par baithne ka time aa gaya hai. (I want to stand on my own feet, but my feet hurt a little, it’s time to use a seat).”

The singer will soon be making big announcement on the stage. He said, "Every year, I tell people that I don't want to host anymore, but some production houses convince me to change my mind. I have four more reality shows lined up. If I don't announce it, I will keep getting such offers."

For the unversed, Aditya married his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal last year and the couple also headed to Kashmir for honeymoon.