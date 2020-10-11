Aditya Narayan set to marry girlfriend Shweta Agarwal





After singer Neha Kakkar announced her wedding, ‘Indian Idol’ host and singer Aditya Narayan declared his wedding to his long-time girlfriend and his Shaapit co-star Shweta Agarwal. Aditya and Shweta met on the set of ‘Shaapit’ ten years ago and since then they have been together.

In his latest interview, Aditya Narayan disclosed that he will walk down the aisle with Shweta by this year end.



Aditya Narayan revealed that he is head-over-heels in love with Shweta and he is thinking of het married either November or December. He was quoted saying, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."



The singer also revealed about his ups and downs in the relationship. Aditya was further quoted saying, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."

Neha Kakkar is also confirmed to get hitched to reality contestant Rohanpreet Singh in October. Neha and Aditya’s were rumoured to be strongly dating and reported to get married for the TRP gimmick of the show Indian Idol.