Aditya Narayan goes bankrupt ahead of wedding with Shweta

Host and singer Aditya Narayan has revealed that he went bankrupt ahead of his wedding with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. Like many, coronavirus pandemic has taken a big toll on Aditya and he left with only 18 thousand rupees in his bank account.

He told in an interview, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire.”

“So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough. At the end of the day, you’ve to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect,” Jr Narayan added.

Lately, Aditya announced that he will be tying the knot with his ‘Shaapit’ co-star Shweta Agarwal by this year end.

Aditya Narayan revealed that he is head-over-heels in love with Shweta and he is thinking of het married either November or December. He was quoted saying, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."



The singer also revealed about his ups and downs in the relationship. Aditya was further quoted saying, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge."