Aditya Narayan denies marrying Neha Kakkar





Imagination runs wild when a leaked video of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s wedding went viral.

Aditya, however, dismissed his wedding rumours by saying, “If I am going to take such a big decision about my life, don’t you think I will be announcing it myself? I mean getting married is definitely a big news to anyone and something that one wouldn’t want to hide. The truth is that, something which began for fun became too serious and went out of our control. There is a lot happening on social media and this is all fake. Also, no media person has tried to approach us to know whether the news about our wedding is true or just a rumour. If they did, I would have revealed the truth long back.”

He added that the stories have been cooked for the TRPs, “When you watch two actors getting married on screen, you cannot expect them to have babies in real life. So whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun. All that happens for the TRP of the show.”

The video from the ‘Indian Idol 11’ set showed a pandit chanting mantra and Aditya Narayan is holding two garlands and Neha Kakkar standing on stage. The contestants and ‘Indian Idol 11’ judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were seen at the stage cheering for the couple.

It was a shaadi special episode and all the contestants sang foot-tapping numbers. Neha looked stunning in a pink traditional out and Aditya looked dapper in white sherwani. Vishal and Himesh along with the contestants were dressed in a traditional outfit.

For quite sometime, Neha and Aditya’s wedding rumour are doing the round on the show. Actually, it all started by the Aditya after he expressed his liking for Nehu. He announced that he will get married to Neha on the Valentine’s Day.

However, noted singer and Aditya Narayan’s father Udit Narayan spilled water on their wedding report. He said that Aditya and Neha’s romance and marriage is all publicity gimmicks to boost the TRP of the show. But at the same time he said that he adores Neha as she is a wonderful girl and would love to have her as their bahu.

“I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he was quoted as saying.