Aditya Narayan admitted to hospital after testing covid positive





Singer and ‘Indian Idol’ host Aditya Narayan was admitted to the hospital after testing covid-19 positive. Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal contracted the virus.

"Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now," Udit informed and adding that Shweta didn't need to be hospitalised, and she is quarantining at home. "I just received a text from Aditya saying 'Papa, don't worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me'," Udit added.

On Saturday, Aditya Narayan shared a picture from his Kashmir honeymoon and informed all about contracting the virus, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Here's wishing Aditya and Shweta a speedy recovery!