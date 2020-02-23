Aditya is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend, Neha Kakkar





Aditya Chopra and Neha Kakkar’s wedding turned to be publicity gimmick to boost the TRPs of the show but the noted singer and the judge of ‘Indian Idol 11’ revealed that Aditya is getting married to his long-time girlfriend this year.

"Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness,” she added.

Neha confirmed that Aditya is going to tie the knot this year but she did not reveal the name of his ladylove.

Aditya and Neha's created romance really boost up the TRP of the show. Udit Narayan already revealed in an interview that they are not going to get married, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol, where she's a judge and my son is the anchor."

Aditya, however, dismissed his wedding rumours by saying, “If I am going to take such a big decision about my life, don’t you think I will be announcing it myself? I mean getting married is definitely a big news to anyone and something that one wouldn’t want to hide. The truth is that, something which began for fun became too serious and went out of our control. There is a lot happening on social media and this is all fake. Also, no media person has tried to approach us to know whether the news about our wedding is true or just a rumour. If they did, I would have revealed the truth long back.”

He added that the stories have been cooked for the TRPs, “When you watch two actors getting married on screen, you cannot expect them to have babies in real life. So whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun. All that happens for the TRP of the show.”