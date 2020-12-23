Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik set to welcome first child after 10 yrs of marriage





Television couple Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik are going to be parents soon and the couple announced the arrival of the baby with a beautiful pictures and heartfelt words.

Mohit shared an image in which he can be seen holding Aditi’s baby bump. He wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love.”

Their industry friends Shrenu Parikh, Helly Shah, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Shivani Joshi and many others congratulated the couple.

Aditi also shared a few pictures of her baby bump. “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..,” she wrote. Karanvir Bohra commented on the photo, “Yahoo..... Some awesome times coming up.”

She also posted a happy picture of herself, asking her husband to ‘grow up’. “Time to grow up @mohitmalik1113 #BabyMalik,” she wrote.

Mohit Malik and Aditi first met on the sets of 2006 show ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and after few years of courtship, the couple got married on December 1 in 2010.

Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The wished each other with vacation pictures. Mohit wrote: "Happy 10 to us!" and Aditi's wish reads: "Ek haseen safar...Happy 10, Mohit."