Adhyayan Suman breaks up with girlfriend Maera Mishra





After dating from two years, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman parted away with girlfriend Maera Mishra. Maera in an interview confirmed that she broke up with Adhyayan in November last year.

Adhyayan said in a statement, “Hello, all I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with.” The actor added, “My upbringing does not allow me to wash dirty linen in public and I want to learn from my past mistakes and not say anything to anyone at this stage. My focus is my work which is in the public domain and I look forward to releasing my new song very soon. I request you to respect the privacy of me and my family as well.”

Confirming the break up, Maera told Times of India, "Yes, we broke up in November. Though Adhyayan has been posting break-up stories on his Instagram account, I would like to clarify that those posts aren’t for me. They are for his song.”

Elaborating on what went wrong between the two, she further told the daily, “I was very serious about this relationship and thought that this one was for keeps, but it wasn’t meant to be. Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry.”

Adhyayan and Maera featured in a music video last year. He told DNA in an interview, "The song, I could say, is our lockdown story. She was in Bareilly when the lockdown happened, while I was in Mumbai. We didn't know what would happen next. The song is inspired from our own story."