Addite Malik, Mohit Malik perform traditional baby shower





Addite Malik and Mohit Malik, who are expecting their first child performed a traditional baby shower ceremony. Their Godhbharai ceremony is a blend of Maharashtrian and Punjabi touch. Pictures and videos of the baby shower ceremony circulated all over net.

The mommy-to-be shared an adorable video in which she can be seen wearing a white outfit and dancing to Punjabi romantic number with Mohit. She wrote, "The colours of our love."

Further sharing more pictures and videos from baby shower ceremony, Mohit Malik wrote, "Navari aali ..Congratulations my love!" He captioned another post saying, "And I whispered my wish too!"

In another video, Mohit and Addite can be feeding each other traditional food and whispering in each other's ears.

Earlier in January, the couple took to social media to announce their pregnancy, "As I place my hand on you... I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you ... so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love," Mohit wrote.

During the actress’s pregnancy, Mohit contracted Covid-19 but isolated himself. He wrote. "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure.

Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment."

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik met on the set of ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and after few months of courtship, they tied the knot in 2010.