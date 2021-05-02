Actress Sneha Wagh’s father dies due to Covid-19, actress pens heartfelt note





Television actress Sneha Wagh has lost her father to the deadly virus. Her father passed away die to Covid-19 complication and pneumonia.

The 'Chandragupt Maurya' actress penned an emotional note on her father's demise.

She wrote, "You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman...You will always be out first Hero! Its just heart breaking that now we have to live in this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn't say a proper goodbye! We couldn't do much! and Now, life will never be the same again ever!".

Sneha Wagh also posted an adorable childhood picture of her with her father and captioned the post saying, "After Battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, i have lost my father.... shattering our hearts into a million pieces, our biggest & strongest pillar is no more.

Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything."

Fans expressed their condolence on Sneha’s post. While one user wrote, "May his soul rest in peace, he'll always be proud of the woman that you've become.. deep condolences to you and your family..may the almighty give strength to your family to bear this irreparable loss," another commented, "Heartfelt condolences."

May his soul rest in peace!