Actress Sana Sayyad ties the knot with beau Imaad Shamsi





Actress Sana Sayyad, who essays the role of Drishti Shergill in the supernatural show Divya Drishti got married to her beau Imaad Shamsi.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of family members and close friends. The pictures and videos from their intimate nikah ceremony circulated on net.

For their nikaah ceremony, the actress chose to wear an off-white and brown lehenga, whereas the groom donned a matching sherwani for their nikah. Her co-stars, Nyra Banerjee and Neha Adhvik Mahajan were among the attendees. The newlyweds grooved with their friends Mika Singh's song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'.

Talking about her wedding, Sana told Bombay Times, "We had initially planned to tie the knot in February next year. We wanted our families to meet and give us their blessings. While I had met Imaad’s family, I was waiting for my dad to return home and meet him. I had never spoken about my relationships with my parents. So, when I told my dad about Imaad, he was shocked as he had lost all hopes of me settling down anytime soon (laughs!). My parents loved him and bonded well with him. My dad and Imaad have become very close."

She added, "We have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include our families and close friends. I believe that a couple’s big day is equally important for people who have seen them grow from strength to strength. The walima is going to be a low-key affair at Imaad’s residence. We will have dinner with just our immediate families in attendance."

Congratulations to the newly married!