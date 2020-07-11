Actress Rubina Dilaik denies pregnancy rumour





Report is doing the round that the ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress Rubina Dilaik is expecting her first child with husband Ahinav Shukla. However, the actress took to her social media account to deny the pregnancy rumour.

In an interview with India Today Television, Rubina called the reports mere baseless. Denying the rumour, Rubina said, “Currently, we are not thinking about it but we surely would in the future. Thanks to the people who've congratulated us. And, if there is good news, we would surely share it with our fans, just like we've shared our ups and downs of life in the past."

After three years of courtship, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla on 21st June, 2018. The couple exchanged varmala in a beautifully decorated mandap. The mandap is decorated with flowers. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends. As they exchanged varmala, family and friends cheered for them

Rubina looked like a perfect bride in an pink embroidered lehenga while the groom opted for a sherwani. What caught the attention is that Abhinav Shukla donned a black glass. The married couple hosted grand reception in Mumbai and Ludhiana.

Rubina and Abhinav spend the quarantine period in Shimla, she told, "We took a flight to Ludhiana and from there we travelled to Himachal via road. The biggest plus of being here is that our village, Chopal, comes under the green zone. It's the season of fruits, so we are spending our time farming under the open sky. It's all about living in the moment and reviving ourselves. It's quite relaxing and soothing for us."