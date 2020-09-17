Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests COVID-19 positive





Bollywood actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has been tested positive for coronavirus. She is quarantined at home and taking all necessary precautions. For the last two days, she has been having mild symptoms. When tested, her result came positive.

She wrote: "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free (sic)."

Meanwhile, a source close to the actress informed TOI, “Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening.”

However, Rajeshwari’s actor husband Varun Badola and their son have not been tested as yet. They will undergo the test on Thursday. Fortunately, none of them have any symptoms right now. “In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes,” the report added.

Many television celebrities contracted the virus. The names include Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Karam Rajpal, Sachin Tyagi and Parth Samthaan, Dance reality TV show India’s Best Dancer judge Malaika Arora too tested positive for the COVID-19. She has self-isolated herself.