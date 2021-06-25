Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested by Ahmedabad police





Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by Ahmedabad police for threatening the chairperson of her society on social media.

The FIR against the actress was lodged by a member of the society doctor Parag Shah at the Satellite police station in Ahmedabad. In his complaint, he has stated that the actress hurled abuses at the chairperson of the society on social media and used derogatory language in society WhatsApp group. He alleged that Payal Rohatgi threatened to break anyone’s leg who argued with her and she entered into verbal fight. She fought over a common plot used as a playing area by the children of the society.

Police arrested the actress and she underwent Covid-19 test.

On June 20, Payal attended the society's AGM meeting despite not being a member. When she was asked to keep quiet, she shouted at the members.

On June 25, Payal took to Instagram to share a video of herself worshiping Lord Shiva. In the caption, she wrote, "I know I am being used to fulfil an agenda by certain people who themselves don’t want to do the dirty work, but I am going with the flow even though I know I am being trapped as God has a plan for me which none of these powerful people can even touch. Om Namah Shivay (sic)," read her note.

In 2019 also she was arrested by Bundi police in Rajasthan for her alleged offensive comments against the former Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Talking about her professional life, Payal Rohatgi made her acting debut with ‘Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?’ in 2002. She also took part in the reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 and Bigg Boss 2.

On the personal front, she has been in a relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh since 2011.