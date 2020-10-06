Actress Niti Taylor secretly ties the knot with fiance Parikshit Bawa





Actress Niti Taylor of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’ fame has tied the knot with fiancé Parikshit Bawa in a secret wedding on August 13. Initially, her wedding was planned in October but when the respective families felt that the Covid-19 situation is not going to improve in October, they preponed the wedding.

Niti looked heavenly in an embroided lehenga with statement jewellery while Parikshit Bawa wore white kurta with pink turban. The pictures of Niti Taylor’s wedding are doing the round on net.

Niti, who starred in telly soaps like Bandhan, Ishqbaaaz, Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, was engaged to Parikshit, an army officer, two years ago. After two years of courtship, the couple tied the knot on the same date. Niti had an intimate wedding with only close family members in attendance.

Talking about the wedding, Niti says, “We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the Covid-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves.”

Niti shares, “We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually.”

Niti says they haven’t planned a honeymoon. She adds, “That will happen once things become normal again and after we celebrate with our family and friends. For now, it’s more of a fun-moon (laughs!).”









