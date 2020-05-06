Actress Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint in Delhi





In a shocking incident, actress Meera Chopra’s father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony in New Delhi. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera took to her Instagram account to share the news. Meera’s father was talking a walk in the evening when the incident took place.

Meera Chopra wrote, "@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi"

She then shared the details of the FIR in a follow-up tweet.

"Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," she wrote.

Later, Meera thanked the DCP North Delhi for their quick action.

"Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

Meera debuted in Bollywood with 2014 film’Gang of Ghosts’. She later starred in films like ‘1920 London’ and ‘Section 375’.