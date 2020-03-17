Actress Mansi Sharma is 8-months pregnant, shares baby shower pic





Television actress Mansi Sharma is eight months pregnant and the expected mommy had a private baby shower ceremony. The former Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma is expecting her first child with singer-actor Yuvraj Hans, son of veteran singer Hans Raj.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share her baby shower ceremony in which she looked stunning in a pink lehenga choli. Mansi Sharma is beaming in joy.

Mansi’s baby bump is clearly evident and in one of the pictures, she is holding Yuvraj’s hand "Baby Shower #Thank u Rabb ji for everything #8 months #touchwood #to be mom n dad #blessed."

The duo had tied the knot on February 21, 2019, in a grand wedding ceremony. They had met each other during Box Cricket League. Since then, they became good friends and later on, started dating each other. The beautiful couple had made their relationship official by getting engaged in February 2017 and now, they are anxiously waiting for their little bundle of joy.

On their first anniversary, Yuvraj shared a photo from their wedding album where he is seen bowing down to his wife in a namaste. He captioned the picture as, "Happy 1st Anniversary Janaab Ji.....Thnk You For Being A Major Part Of My Lyf. U Complete Me. Thnk U for Luving Me Unconditionally.....Luv U Zyaada Likhna Nai Aunda Bt U know How Much I Luv U. Ikk Vaar Fer Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary And Many More To Come @mansi_sharma6"

While she also shared the same picture on her account and accompanied with, "Happy 1st Anniversary to us @yuvrajhansofficial I always write essays to express wht I feel ... this time jus wanna say... I m a blessed baby of God who has given me everything ... specially u... touchwood n thank u for everything. Thabk u Rabb ji for everything #love #bond #happiness #u n me #1 year #touchwood #Thank u Rabb ji for everything".