Actress Himani Shivpuri tests positive for Covid-19





Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news, she wrote, "Good morning, this to inform you that I tested positive for COVID. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested”.

Coincidently, producer Sanjay Kohli of Himani’s show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

According to sources, the actress developed symptoms after she went to shoot and immediately got tested.

The 59-year-old actor took to social media and spoke about the ban of senior artistes, above 65 years of age, on film and television sets. She had then told Hindustan Times, “I was so scared to go out and shoot, I’m still scared. It’s a scary situation. But people who’re above the age should not be sidelined. In this profession, as you grow older, the work anyway lessens. They’re feeling very bad about it. We don’t even get pension, jitna milta hai woh lifestyle maintain karne me chala jaata hai. (whatever we get, we spend it on maintaining our lifestyle) As we’re growing, paise kam ho rahe hai, (money is decreasing) so we need to work.”

We wish Himani a speedy recovery!