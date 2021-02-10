Actress Gehana Vasisth arrested for shooting porn videos





Actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari have been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly shooting and uploading pornography videos on her website. She was arrested after Crime Branch of Mumbai Police conducted a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island in Malad.

However, Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios on Sunday evening issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana's company GV Studios 'at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica'. The statement read, "Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket etc. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her."

It further said, "We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world has mixed up and clubbed together Gehena`s Erotica film making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India. There is a legal difference between Erotica or sensual or bold films and hard core porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."

Her publicist further claimed that Gehana “suffered 4 cardiac arrests in last one year” and requested that the actress should be treated on humanitarian grounds due to her “fragile health”.

“Gehana Vasisth has suffered 4 cardiac arrests in the last one year. She is also asthmatic and her health is very fragile. Mumbai police should treat her on humanitarian grounds. She is not a criminal and had only shot erotica. There is no pornography in her work. The State should not interfere in the creative and artistic expression of an actor or director. She is not at all involved in the alleged porn racket run by others,” The Indian Express quoted the statement by her publicist as saying.

“In November 2019, she was on ventilator for a week and had closely escaped from the jaws of death. Her sugar levels are above 500 and the day she was arrested, her sugar was 600. She needs to be hospitalised immediately, said her personal doctor and diabetes and cardiac expert Dr Pranav Kabra who had treated her for diabetic ketoacidosis in November 2019. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a fatal condition and kills 98 percent of patients who suffer from it,” the statement further revealed.