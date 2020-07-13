Actress Divvya Chouksey dies of cancer at 28





Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away in her hometown Bhopal on Sunday after a year-and-a-half long battle with cancer. She was 28.

Director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara' in 2016 said, "She was suffering from cancer for about one-and-a-half years now. She got cured, but it relapsed after a few months. This time she could not come out of it. She passed today morning in her hometown Bhopal”.

"She was such a chirpy enthusiastic, fiery girl. She was so passionate. Within a short period of time, she bagged the film and was doing well. Her death has shocked me," he added.

A night before her death, Divvyatook to her Instagram Story that she was on her "deathbed".

"Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less... Since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages, it's time I tell you guys, I'm on my deathbed. "Sh** happens, I'm strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please, only god knows how much you mean to me," she wrote.

Her ‘Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara’ co-star Sahil Anand said that he spoke to Divvya last week and could realize that her health was deteriorating.

"I had a word with her last week on video call and she was in a very bad state. I figured she won't survive for long. Yesterday she posted that story and today she passed away," Sahil told PTI," Sahil told PTI.

Sahil took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture with her and also penned down a heartwarming note in her remembrance. Sahil wrote, You will be missed badly by ur bhaiya, Divvya. Your passion, your dream, your go-getter attitude, your positivity towards our (entertainment) industry was unmatched to anyone I have met. But maybe God had some other plans for you. I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace.'