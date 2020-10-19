Actor Zarina Roshan Khan aka Indu Dadi passes away at 54





Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who popularly played the role of Indu Dadi in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Before venturing into television, the 54-year-old actor had reportedly worked as a stuntwoman in many films. Zarina’s co-stars from the show Shabbir Ahluwali and Sriti Jha expressed their condolence. While Sriti posted a small video of the late actor dancing on the sets of the show, Shabbir posted a picture of himself posing with her. He captioned his post as, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehra ????”

Shraddha Arya expressed her shock, she wrote, “Really Shocking & extremely sad”. Supriya Shukla, Vin Rana and Ankit Mohan also paid their tribute.

Actor Anurag Sharma remembered Zarina Roshan Khan and said that she was always full of life. He told the media, “The news is true and very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age, she was so energetic. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today in our group. I pray her soul rests in peace.”

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen playing a pivotal role in Vidya.

May her soul rest in peace!