Actor-Youtuber Rahul Vohra dies at 35 due to Covid





Actor Rahul Vohra passed awayon Sunday at a hospital in New Delhi due to COVID-19 complications. The sad news of Rahul’s demise was confirmed by theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur.

Arvind wrote in Hindi, “He (Rahul) is gone. My talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he said his life could have been saved if he got proper treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects.”

While in hospital,Rahul Vohra requested for better treatment.

“Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra (If I would have gotten a prepare treatment, I would be save, your Irahul Vohra),” wrote the actor in a post on Facebook.

He further added, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be born again and will do good deeds. I have lost my will now).”

Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai ? Zaha oxygen bed...

The actor a massive 1.9 million fan following on Facebook.

May his soul rest in peace!