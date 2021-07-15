Actor Shiny Doshi ties the knot with Lavesh Khairajani





Actor Shiny Doshi, who is best known for her role inPandya Store, Jamai Raja and Saraswatichandra entered into wedlock with Lavesh Khairajani. The couple got married on Thursday in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and relatives.

Shiny looks like a perfect bride in a traditional red saree, while Lavesh donned a white kurta-pyjama and pink turban. Pictures and videos of their wedding and pre-wedding festivities are being shared on net. The pictures showed the couple taking ‘pheras’ and exchanging garlands.

In January 2020, Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani got engaged after being in a courtship for over three years.

In June this year, Shiny shared a video in which Lavesh can be seen going down on his knee and prosing to her. The actress captioned the video, “It looks like a fairytale but it’s for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k #happythree #forever #engaged.”

Congratulations to Shiny Doshi and Lavesh Khairajani!