Actor Shahbaz Khan booked for molesting a teenage girl

An FIR has been lodged against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a teenage girl. The actor has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is underway. He is not taken under custody.

ANI tweeted#News agency ANI tweeted in the matter writing, "Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on."

Shahbaz Khan opened up about the matter, he was quoted as saying, "I have a 17-year-old daughter who is in the 12th grade. We reside in Yamuna Nagar (Lokhandwala). A girl had some issues with my daughter and one day, she landed below my building with 20 young guys and girls and started calling out to my daughter. I was not at home, but my wife was there. My daughter went down and then the girl started hurling abuses. My wife went down and tried to settle the matter. We didn’t really take any legal action against her considering that this would just be a teenage fight. However, later when my daughter was on the back road (Andheri) on a scooter with a friend, that girl came from behind and usne meri beti ko chalti hui scooter se neeche giraya, sarr pe do baar maara aur scooter pe baithkar bhaag gayi. Then my daughter returned home crying and howling, seeing her in that state, me and my wife lost our cool and went to look for that girl.

He added, “We went to the third crosslane and saw one of her friends along with some more people standing there. Me, my daughter and my wife went up to that girl and asked her where is the girl who hit my daughter? I didn’t want to go to the cops as they are all youngsters and I know how it could impact their future. However, this girl friend of hers gathered with her parents and went to the Oshiwara police station and filed an FIR against me without any proof stating that I touched her in an inappropriate manner. To my disbelief, the cops too took her complaint willingly without any proof whatsoever.”

Shahbaz Khan also filed a cross complaint against the girl, he added, “I filed a cross complaint against her but where my daughter was bashed up, that jurisdiction is at Versova Police station. So in the night, we went to the Versova police station, we got the FIR done against the girl and the boys who were abusing her.” Here’s the FIR copy:

When asked what exactly went wrong between her daughter and that girl to which he said, “That girl was under the misconception that her boyfriend is making calls to my daughter which was not true. Whatever be the reason, nobody has the right to do this. My daughter could have died. Fortunately, she didn’t suffer any grave injuries.”

He further said, “Even the CCTV footage clearly shows that I didn’t touch the girl. My wife, my daughter and so many more people were there. But she insisted on filing this molestation case against me because they want to frame me.”

Shahbaz talked about his next course of action, the actor said, “Yesterday, the cops told me that they won't arrest me until they verify facts. I fail to understand how can they take such a case of molestation?

I filed a case against the girl who hit my daughter at the Versova police station, and her friend got along with her last night, and then filed a complaint against me to save that girl to get even with my daughter.”