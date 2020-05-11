Actor Shafique Ansari passes away in Mumbai after battling cancer





After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, another cancer patient breathed his last. We are talking about Shafique Ansari , who starred in several soaps apart from Crime Patrol. Shafique Ansari was battling cancer for a long time and finally he died in Mumbai yesterday.

A source confirmed about Shafique Ansari’s demise with TellyChakkar yesterday, and said, “Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer for a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today."

CINTAA official website condoled the demise of the actor. Shafique Ansari was a member of Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) since 2008. The post reads, “#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since : June 2008).”

Apart from Crima Patrol, Shafique Ansari also worked in films like Dost, Izzatdaar, Pratiggya, Dil Ka Heera to name a few.

He was also reportedly one of the screenwriters of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban.

May his soul rest in peace!