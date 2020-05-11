Actor Shafique Ansari passes away in Mumbai after battling cancer

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 11th May 2020,04:05


After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, another cancer patient breathed his last. We are talking about Shafique Ansari , who starred in several soaps apart from Crime Patrol. Shafique Ansari was battling cancer for a long time and finally he died in Mumbai yesterday.

A source confirmed about Shafique Ansari’s demise with TellyChakkar yesterday, and said, “Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer for a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today."

CINTAA official website condoled the demise of the actor. Shafique Ansari was a member of Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) since 2008. The post reads, “#CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Mr. Ansari Shafique (Member since : June 2008).”

Apart from Crima Patrol, Shafique Ansari also worked in films like Dost, Izzatdaar, Pratiggya, Dil Ka Heera to name a few.

He was also reportedly one of the screenwriters of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban.

May his soul rest in peace!


Shafique Ansari

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media