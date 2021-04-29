Actor Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga welcome a baby boy





On April 14th, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actor Sahil Anand and wife Rajneet Monga were blessed with a baby boy. The ecstatic parents named their bundle of joy, Sahraj Anand.

Sahil Anand shared a glimpse of the little one and wrote, “Hi I am Sahraj Anand. I was born on 14th April 2021. My parents are over the moon to have me. They say I am the best gift they have ever received. They love showering me with kisses and cuddles.” The caption further mentioned about the baby boy being showered with a lot of love. “I am surrounded by so much love already! I enjoy feeding, loud sharting, sleeping and cuddles as much as possible. I am excited to share my eating, sleeping and smiling journey soon but I just pooped so got to go right now! Bye . #sahrajanand,” read the caption.

New mommy Ranjeet Monga also shared another picture which shows the baby’s hand placed above her and Sahil.

Meanwhile, while speaking to ETimes, Sahil Anand shared that it was a preterm delivery and at the time of COVID the situation became more difficult. “I and Rajneet were stepping out to meet the gynaecologist and doing ultrasound scans in such a situation. The doctor later informed us that she may have to go for a premature delivery owing to her medical condition. She was in the hospital for five days before discharge. But by the grace of God both Ranjeet and our baby are doing fine", he said.

Sahil Anand and Rajneet Monga tied the knot in December 2011.



